COVID-19 vaccine trial launching in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID-19 cases rise across our area, scientists and medical experts with Wake Research are working to create a vaccine for the virus.

“They’ve spent endless and endless hours to set that up,” said Dr. Sam Fleishman, chief medical officer at Cape Fear Valley Health System.

Cape Fear Valley Health System is partnering with Wake Research to launch a vaccine trial next week.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

They plan to have hundreds of participants in the Raleigh area.

“There’s a lot of excitement about it,” said Dr. Fleishman.

Government leaders have said they want to have a vaccine ready by the end of the year.

“Vaccine trials certainly follow these steps I think but not nearly at this light speed that you’re seeing,” Fleishman said.

They plan to go through trial enrollment quickly. Participants will be paid for their time and travel.

The patients will get the vaccine or a placebo. To sign up, people need to be at least 18-years-old.

The patients in the trials are preferred to be high-risk patients or have high-risk jobs for COVID-19, like health care workers, first responders and essential workers. People over the age of 65 are also encouraged to sign up.

“It takes a lot of people. We’re absolutely needing to get more subjects that are willing to come into the trial,” said Fleishman.

He said volunteers could be part of the solution of preventing the deadly virus.

“It really would make a tremendous difference in how we all can function and live our lives I would think,” Fleishman added.

There will also be trials for treatment and testing.

Seven Wake Research sites in six states are participating in the trials, including North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, California, Nevada, and Texas.

If you’re interested in signing up or learning more about any of these trials, visit this website.

The vaccine trial be conducted in Raleigh. The trial for a treatment for COVID-19 will be in Fayetteville.

More headlines from CBS17.com: