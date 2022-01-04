COVID testing sites reopen in Wake County after delays, cancellations due to weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some COVID testing sites are reopening Tuesday after severe and winter weather forced them to delay opening Monday or not open at all.

There were long lines at PNC Arena well before the testing center opened Tuesday morning.

Some of these people were in line Monday waiting to get a test but the weather changed their plans.

Amanda Anderson was one of the ones who came back Tuesday and was finally able to get it done.

“It’s amazing to be this far up because yesterday, this line was way, way longer,” Anderson said.

Tasneem Roberson said she figured the wait could be even longer than normal because of Monday’s cancellation.

“The long lines. I’ve been hearing on the news it’s just been long waits so I gotta get here early,” Roberson said.

The state said its testing sites at Word of God Fellowship Church in Raleigh and Five County Stadium in Zebulon also reopened Tuesday morning.