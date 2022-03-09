RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More coyote sightings around the Raleigh area may be possible in the coming months, officials say.

Dr. Tara Harrison is an associate professor of zoo and exotic animals at N.C. State’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Harrison said coyotes typically breed from February through March.

“The coyotes are definitely more active, they’re vocalizing more, they’re out and about,” she said.

Come April through May, activity will heighten again when mothers go out and look for food for their newborn pups.

Harrison said that in the coyote’s search for food or a mate, he or she will try to avoid people as much as possible. If there’s an area where you are near woods or streams, you may be more likely to see them.

If you live in these kinds of areas, Harrison warns against leaving small pets outside, especially if you don’t have a fenced-in yard.

Harrison said coyotes eat a little bit of everything: insects, vegetation, or small mammals. If you leave trash or feed out, that may attract them to come near your home, too. With the removal of wooded areas due to increased development, coyotes are likely to become more visible.

“We are in their area and we’re in their area even more than we have been. They’re not just going to move because we appear. They are going to try to avoid us,” Harrison said.

Coyotes tend to move around more at dusk or dawn when people are less likely to be around. Still, Harrison said interactions could be inevitable.

The only times they become dangerous, however, are if they are cornered that humans are instigating an interaction.

Harrison said people should avoid feeding coyotes or encouraging them to approach people. This could get them too accustomed to humans, making them unpredictable.

“That becomes an area where we don’t know how this animal is going to act because it’s a wild animal that now doesn’t know what to do,” Harrison said.

It’s why giving them space is safest for you and them.

“Respect them and respect other wildlife,” Harrison said. “That’s the best thing to remember with any wild animal is to give them space.”