RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As North Carolina awaits potential impacts Hurricane Ian may have this weekend, extra attention will be focused on local creeks and their potential for flooding.

Crabtree Creek has a long history of flooding. A record of flooding for the last 50 years is visualized in an educational installation located on Crabtree Creek Trail, between Crabtree Valley Mall and Glenwood Avenue.

It lists dozens of flood events from major events like hurricanes to unnamed afternoon showers that rose the creek’s water level. While storms like 1996’s Hurricane Fran is represented, the all-time record goes to an unnamed storm in 1973 when waters reached nearly 28 feet.

“Many of the top storms that have caused flooding were actually unnamed storms,” said Kelly Daniel, Flood Early Watch System project manager for the City of Raleigh. “A lot of the major flooding we have actually doesn’t come from named storms.”

Daniel and his team use an early detection system to predict creek flooding up to two hours in advance. That’s enough time to put their crews and resources in place.

Cameras show them where road flooding is happening. Before the cameras, Daniel said real people monitored road conditions.

“When the weather got too bad, we couldn’t leave them out there so we wouldn’t know really what was going on. We wouldn’t know it was going to start flooding until it started flooding,” said Daniel.

He hopes the educational installation, which include flood marking poles, can show people just how dangerous any storm can be.

“You can actually go out there and stand beside those polls and it kind of makes you really see what was going on with that flooding and how much water is coming through there,” said Daniel.