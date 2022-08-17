Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) – Crabtree Valley Mall held a community job fair on Tuesday. This job fair had at least 40 retail stores and restaurants take part.

And thanks to a partnership with Campbell University and Wake Med, people have an opportunity to help get the economy back on track with new jobs.

Tuesday’s job fair was a little different– instead of just filling out an application and leaving, you actually got the opportunity to talk face to face with employers.

Lisa Snedeker is the communications director with Campbell University. She said being a part of this event gives people the chance to bounce back from COVID.

“Since we are coming out of COVID and there are a lot of businesses have re-opened, they have expanded their hours, and so we absolutely need more employees,” Snedeker said.

Free resume reviews were provided by Campbell University staff. In addition to retail and restaurant space, Wake Med is recruiting for nurses, surgical tech, certified medical assistants and more. Campbell University and Wake Med representatives say this is a great opportunity for college students.

“In part a lot of our students need flexible jobs. This is an opportunity for them to see what type of jobs the mall has to offer; because it’s 10 mins away from our downtown campus,” Snedeker said.

These openings aren’t just for people looking for full-time employment but also those looking for part time and seasonal work.

The event ends at 6 p.m. Wednesday. To see the list of stores hiring click here.