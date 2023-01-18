RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction cranes continue to be a staple in downtown Raleigh, and development in the city’s core shows no sign of slowing down.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s fourth quarter report for 2022 lists 16 more development projects under construction with six of them breaking ground in 2022. The organization says more than 40 projects are planned, proposed or are in site preparation.

Click the development map for a closer look.

DRA reports those under construction are expected to deliver 1,020 residential units, 149 hotel rooms and 32,000 square feet of retail.

While much of the developments under construction now are spread out along the edges of downtown, a majority of those projects which are planned, proposed or in-site preparation happening in a more concentrated area.

DRA’s development map shows those future projects will be largely south of Edenton Street, between Salisbury Street and Saunders Street.

Their report lists 25 projects that are planned, proposed or in-site preparation. Twenty-two of them are mixed-use apartment buildings that will either house apartments and retail or apartment, retail and office space.

Downtown living remains at a high demand. DRA’s report lists apartment occupancy at close to 95 percent. Occupancy rates have consistently remained above 90 percent since early 2022.

Just one is an office/retail building, another is a hotel and one is listed as public space as the future Smoky Hollow Park.

DRA’s Q4 report also shows continued interest in downtown shopping, working and staying. While it lost a small number of businesses, DRA reports 11 new storefronts have opened downtown.

They say the demand for office space has remained positive even as office rents rose $36 per square foot.

Also moving in a positive direction is hotel occupancy. DRA reported hotel room tax revenue increased in the fourth quarter and so did visits to downtown. The number of people visiting downtown for leisure has almost completely rebounded from the pandemic and is currently at 90 percent of 2019 levels, according to their report.