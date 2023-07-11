RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crape myrtles are known around the South for their beautiful blooms, but some in the Triangle may not bloom so beautifully this year. An insect known for infesting the trees has made its way to Wake County.

While some crape myrtles, (also spelled crepe myrtles) in the Triangle will catch your eye with their colorful blooms, the trees at one North Raleigh park are striking for a different reason.

Fuzzy white bugs crawl along the tree trunks, and sticky mold covers the leaves and surrounds the base of the trees.

“What we find on the trunks is crape myrtle scale,” explained Louise Romanow, an entomologist and master gardener volunteer with the Wake County Extension Service. “It won’t kill it, but it will look ugly.”

Romanow said the master gardeners’ phone line received calls about crape myrtle scale in Wake County for the first time last summer. She says it doesn’t spread quickly, but it does spread from tree to tree.

The scale doesn’t just affect crape myrtles. It can also be found on plants including, boxwood, persimmon, beautyberries, raspberries, and St. John’s Wort.

“We don’t know to what extent it will damage them,” Romanow said.

If you see signs of scale on your trees, she says you can use a systemic insecticide which soaks into the dirt, but she warned that will kill all insects that feed on the tree including bees and other pollinators. You can also spray the tree with an insecticidal soap or horticultural oil.

“Any kind of spray must be applied repeatedly,” she cautioned.

If all else fails, the tree can be pruned down to a few branches which would need repeated spraying.

As for the black sticky stuff under the tree and coating the leaves, Romanow explained that it’s sooty mold that grows on a sticky substance the scale produces

“I have seen, black sooty mold cover furniture, so you cannot tell what color it is,” she said, adding that the best way to remove it is to simply wash it off with water.

NC State addresses Crape Myrtle Bark Scale here.

For additional information and specific treatments click here.