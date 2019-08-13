Breaking News
Crash blocks I-540 lanes near Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash has blocked lanes on Interstate 540 near Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-540 near U.S. 70, which is Glenwood Avenue, exit 4, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The right two lanes of I-540 are closed. Traffic cameras from the area show back-ups at the scene.

The highway should reopen by 6:45 p.m., according to NCDOT.

Don't Miss