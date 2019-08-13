Crash blocks I-540 lanes near Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash has blocked lanes on Interstate 540 near Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-540 near U.S. 70, which is Glenwood Avenue, exit 4, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The right two lanes of I-540 are closed. Traffic cameras from the area show back-ups at the scene.

The highway should reopen by 6:45 p.m., according to NCDOT.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now