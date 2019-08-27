RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle crash and subsequent fire has closed lanes on Interstate 40 eastbound near exit 298, which is South Saunders Street.
Traffic cameras in the area show significant traffic impacts to both sides of I-40.
Click here to see the scene via a nearby traffic camera
Raleigh police have called it a “significant accident.”
No other information was immediately available. CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Investigation: NC county’s bus drivers still driving students after multiple wrecks
- Crash, car fire shuts down I-40 near S. Saunders St.
- NC Senate unanimously passes bill to give NC correctional officer raises
- “Blue’s Clues” original hosts Steve and Joe return in upcoming Nickelodeon reboot
- Researchers may have found cancer-fighting drug — and it uses compound found in Indian curry
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now