Crash, car fire shuts down I-40 near S. Saunders St.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle crash and subsequent fire has closed lanes on Interstate 40 eastbound near exit 298, which is South Saunders Street.

Traffic cameras in the area show significant traffic impacts to both sides of I-40.

Click here to see the scene via a nearby traffic camera

Raleigh police have called it a “significant accident.”

No other information was immediately available. CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story.

