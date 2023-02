RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three lanes of westbound I-40 near Harrison Avenue were blocked due to a crash Friday morning.

The crash was first reported by NCDOT around 6:19 a.m. Friday.

NCDOT said in a release just before 8 a.m. that “[a]ll lanes of I-40 West have reopened at Exit 287.”

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.