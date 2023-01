RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning.

Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m.

The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials.

Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route on Tuesday morning.

Officials did not yet release information on if anyone was injured in this crash.