US 1 south near Cary Parkway reopens after crash closes 2 lanes

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed two lanes on U.S. 1 near Cary during rush hour on Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. along southbound U.S. near exit 99, which is Cary Parkway, the NC DOT reported.

A nearby traffic camera showed at least one ambulance at the crash scene.

The two left lanes were closed along southbound U.S. 1. Both lanes had reopened by 7 p.m.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now