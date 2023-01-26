A collision in Raleigh has turned fatal on I-440 E near Glenwood Avenue. (Eric Fernandez/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has died after a crash on I-440, according to Raleigh police.

The crash happened on I-440 near Glenwood Avenue on Thursday and was first reported just before noon.

Police said one person died and another was taken to the hospital.

A car and a cement truck were involved in the crash, according to police.

Traffic is backed up on I-440 eastbound after a late-morning accident near the Glenwood Avenue exit. (Map courtesy NCDOT)

According to NCDOT, the crash is causing traffic to be backed up for more than two miles. Motorists are encouraged to use detours to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

Officers said one lane is open at this time.

Stay with CBS 17 for updates.