CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash with injuries closed nearly all southbound U.S. 1 lanes near Cary for about an hour Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. along U.S. 1 near Interstate 440, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The three left lanes were closed just south of I-440 until just before 4 p.m.

Traffic is backed up by two miles heading south — and on northbound lanes and on lanes of I-440 feeding U.S. 1 south.

It’s not clear what caused the wreck, but Cary police said multiple vehicles were involved.