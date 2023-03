FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Both southbound lanes of U.S. 401/Fayetteville Road were closed for more than an hour following a wreck Tuesday afternoon in southern Wake County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The DOT said the closure was at the intersection of Ransdell Road and U.S. 401, near Fuquay-Varina.

The accident was first reported around 4:39 p.m. Both lanes were clear at 6:20 p.m., according to the NCDOT.