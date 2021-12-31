Crash closes all southbound lanes on I-87 near Wendell for multiple hours

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash caused all southbound lanes of I-87 on Wendell Falls Parkway to be closed Friday morning for multiple hours.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday morning the lanes were blocked off by Exit 11 Highway Patrol and not reopened again until approximately 5:20 a.m.

CBS 17 is working to determine the cause of the crash and will update this story when more information becomes available. There is currently no word on injuries at this time.

Motorists had to take Exit 14 to Rolesville Road and follow it to US-64 Business West to get on the ramp for I-540 East to continue their routes.