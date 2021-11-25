Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-40 in Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed in Wake County Thursday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident was reported around 6:50 p.m. about a mile past the I-40 interchange with U.S. 70. Troopers responded to the scene, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

(NCDOT camera image)

All eastbound lanes were initially closed. NCDOT said just before 7:45 p.m. that one lane reopened.

A detour took drivers onto U.S. 70 east, all the way to Interstate 95 near Smithfield, then south to reaccess I-40 east near Benson.