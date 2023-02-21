RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Eastbound Interstate 40 was closed in southeast Raleigh Tuesday night after a wrong-way crash near Rock Quarry Road, officials said.

The wreck involving two vehicles was reported just after 10:40 p.m. near exit 300/Rock Quarry Road, according to Raleigh police and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-40 is closed between Hammond Road/exit 299 and Rock Quarry Road, the DOT said.

The wreck happened when one vehicle was headed the wrong way on I-40, Raleigh police said.

The two people who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officials said the scene should be clear by 2 a.m.

No other information was released.