RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday night, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
NCDOT issued an alert about the crash shortly after 10:15 p.m., saying that the eastbound side of the interstate was closed near exit 284 for Airport Boulevard.
CBS 17 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham 911 call center impacted by COVID-related staffing shortage
- Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-40 near RDU
- 80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wake County schools in the last week
- Some sports returning to play at Durham schools following board vote
- US Senators introduce amendment to stimulus bill that gives $1,200 to adults, $500 to their children