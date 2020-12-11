Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-40 near RDU

Wake County News

Scene of a crash that closed I-40 east near RDU on Dec. 10, 2020.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday night, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

NCDOT issued an alert about the crash shortly after 10:15 p.m., saying that the eastbound side of the interstate was closed near exit 284 for Airport Boulevard.

