NCDOT image

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was injured in a three-car crash that closed one direction of U.S. 70 in Garner for nearly an hour on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck was reported just before 2:25 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 east of Benson Road and west of New Rand Road, according to the Garner Police Department.

Police said the crash involved a Ford pickup truck, a Dodge Challenger, and a Ford Bronco. An 11-year-old child who was riding in the Challenger was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

NCDOT image

The driver of the Ford pickup was also taken to a nearby hospital with apparent minor injuries, according to police.

Two ambulances were at the scene where all lanes were initially closed, according to an NCDOT camera at New Rand Road. Some traffic was briefly going around the crash scene by using the median.

The NCDOT said the crash scene was clear just before 3:15 p.m.