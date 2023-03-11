GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash Saturday afternoon closed a portion of I-40 westbound near Garner, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

At about 12:43 p.m., NCDOT said the interstate would be closed at mile marker 308 near US-70 until about 2:43 p.m.

Their map showed traffic was backed up for at least seven miles.

As of 1:12 p.m., they said the right shoulder would be closed about one mile after Exit 309 until 3:43 p.m.

However, the crash was cleared at 1:52 p.m.

Fire trucks were seen responding on NCDOT’s cameras.

The details of the crash have not been released.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said there were no fatalities.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.