I-40 west reopens near Jones Sausage Road in Raleigh after crash closes highway

Traffic backed up in the I-40 westbound lanes Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash on Interstate 40 in Wake County closed the highway in one direction for about an hour on Sunday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the I-40 westbound lanes near exit 303, which is Jones Sausage Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All westbound lanes of I-40 were closed until about 3:20 p.m. when two lanes were reopened. The entire highway reopened about 3:35 p.m., but traffic delays remained in the area.

Drivers were being detoured off I-40 and are advised to use Exit 306 (U.S. 70 West) back to I-40.

There was no word about injuries or what caused the wreck.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now