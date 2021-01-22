Crash closes I-440 at Six Forks Road in Raleigh; I-40 wreck closes lanes near Aviation Parkway

The crash that has closed I-440 east at Six Forks Road. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two crashes along interstates in Raleigh led to road closures Friday evening.

One crash involving a single car has closed Interstate 440 headed east at Six Forks Road, according to Raleigh police.

The wreck was reported around 6:40 p.m. No one was seriously injured in the crash, police said.

A photo from the scene showed a car that had rolled over and was on the shoulder of I-440.

Police said at about 7:15 p.m. that two lanes had reopened.

The other crash happened just minutes earlier on Interstate 40 east near Aviation Parkway.

Two left eastbound lanes were closed because of that wreck. They have since reopened, according to an NCDOT alert just after 7:45 p.m.