RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 440 west at Capital Boulevard in Raleigh is currently closed Tuesday night due to a crash.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera shows officials completely blocking the interstate at Capital Boulevard/Exit 11 that the Raleigh Police Department confirmed.

The NCDOT camera shows the remnants of a crash, but police would not confirm any additional information as to why the road is closed. A CBS 17 journalist at the scene said there was a wrecked motorcycle at the scene.

A CBS 17 crew on scene said several EMS and emergency vehicles were present at the blocked-off area.

The NCDOT said the interstate is expected to be closed until just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.