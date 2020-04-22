2 hospitalized in crash that shut down westbound I-440 near New Bern Ave.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of a three-car wreck on westbound Interstate 440 in Raleigh, police said.

One of those people suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash also resulted in lanes being closed for about two hours.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation alert said the wreck happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. One lane reopened around 7:20 p.m. All lanes were open about an hour later.

The crash is still under investigation, Raleigh police said.

