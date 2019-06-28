Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-87 near Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly motorcycle crash closed U.S. 264/Interstate 87 in Wake County for about an hour on Friday evening, officials said.

The crash, which happened just after 5:50 p.m. closed southbound I-87/westbound 64 Bypass near exit 13, which is the exit for U.S. 64 Business/Knightdale Boulevard.

Traffic backed up along U.S. 64 bypass near U.S. 64 business split.

The wreck happened as EMS had one lane blocked while dealing with a previous incident.

A motorcyclist who was traveling in the same lanes failed to stop and ran into the back of a separate car, troopers said.

Another car then hit the motorcyclist, who then died, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 6:45 p.m. all lanes were reopened with the left lane remaining closed.

Officials estimate the entire highway will reopen just before 10 p.m.

A detour was set up with motorists advised to take Exit 13 to U.S. 64 Business West, Take U.S. 64 Business West to I-540 East, and continue on I-540 East to reaccess I-87.

Traffic was backed up all the way to the U.S. 64 Bypass/U.S. 64 Business split.

