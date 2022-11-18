RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Hillsborough St. is closed Friday morning after a crash.

Officers say the crash involved one vehicle, but it is unclear what they crashed into.

They said traffic light repair has been dispatched to the scene.

The closure is causing heavy delays during the morning commute, according to the police department.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

They estimate the intersection will reopen around noon.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle or if there were any injuries.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.