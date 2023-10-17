WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash has reduced part of Capital Boulevard down to one lane Tuesday during the evening commute, officials with the Town of Wake Forest said.

Officials said the crash involved two, possibly three, vehicles on northbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 near Burlington Mills Road.

At 4:26 p.m., they said emergency personnel were at the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.

Town officials said they plan to release more information as it becomes available.

