Deadly crash closes westbound I-40 near S. Saunders Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly wreck that happened during torrential rain in Raleigh has closed westbound Interstate 40 Sunday afternoon at U.S. 401, which is South Saunders Street, officials said.
The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. at the South Saunders Street exit near the Lake Wheeler Road exit. Traffic is being routed off I-40 onto South Saunders Street.
Raleigh police said the wreck was a “motorcycle fatality.”
The highway is scheduled to reopen by 7:40 p.m.
No other details were available.
