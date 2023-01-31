RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three of four lanes are closed along Interstate 540 westbound at Lumley Road in Raleigh after a crash, the North Carolina Department of Transportation confirms.

A NCDOT camera confirms only the very left lane is open at this time as the Raleigh Police Department and Wake County EMS are responding to the accident.

The crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m., but the amount of cars in the pile-up is unknown.

Injuries to people(s) involved are also unknown. But, multiple ambulances are seen on a NCDOT camera spanning a stretch of I-540.

Raleigh police do not have an update on the crash at this time.

Exit 3 is closed. People are asked to find an alternate route.