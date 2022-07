KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A collision has closed a portion of I-540 eastbound near Lynwood Road.

The collision has stopped all eastbound traffic about a mile past exit 24 for US 64/Knightdale Blvd.

As of 4:45 p.m., traffic is backed up for just over a mile. Drivers expecting to travel through this portion of 540 will need to find an alternate route until the road is cleared up.