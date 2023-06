RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed N.C. 98 in both directions near Durham Road in Wake County, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. The road is closed at Hasentree Club Drive, which is about eight miles west of Wake Forest.

The impact to traffic is expected to be high, NCDOT said.

NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen by 7:35 p.m.