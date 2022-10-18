RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east of Gorman Street at Trailwood Drive, officials said.

A far left lane reopened around 4 p.m., but traffic was still backed up in the area.

All lanes were reopened around 4:10 p.m.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or if injuries are involved.