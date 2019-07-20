Breaking News
Northbound Capital Blvd reopens after crash near downtown Raleigh

Photo by Austin Johnston/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Capital Boulevard near downtown Raleigh for about an hour on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 3:45 p.m. near Peace Street, according to the North Carolina DOT.

All northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed near Peace Street.

Images from the scene showed two ambulances responded and that several cars were involved in the wreck.

“Motorists are advised to follow directions of on-scene law enforcement,” the NC DOT said while the road was closed.

The road reopened around 4:50 p.m., according to NC DOT.

Don't Miss