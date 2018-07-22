Northbound US 1 near NC 98 Bypass reopens after Wake Forest crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The crash on U.S. 1 Friday in Wake Forest. Photo from Town of Wake Forest. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The crash on U.S. 1 in Wake Forest on Friday. Photo courtesy: Jessika Boyles/Facebook. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The crash on U.S. 1 Friday in Wake Forest. Photo from Town of Wake Forest. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NCDOT image of the traffic backups in the area just before 6 p.m. Friday. [ + - ] Video

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon closed part of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard just south of the N.C. 98 Bypass near Wake Forest, officials said.

All northbound lanes were closed on U.S. 1 for about 45 minutes starting around 5:15 p.m.

Two of three lanes reopened just after 6 p.m., a news release sent from Wake Forest officials said. The road completely reopened around 6:30 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck involved a BMW passenger car and a tractor-trailer, photos from the scene showed.

There is no word about injuries or how the wreck happened.