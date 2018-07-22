Northbound US 1 near NC 98 Bypass reopens after Wake Forest crash
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon closed part of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard just south of the N.C. 98 Bypass near Wake Forest, officials said.
All northbound lanes were closed on U.S. 1 for about 45 minutes starting around 5:15 p.m.
Two of three lanes reopened just after 6 p.m., a news release sent from Wake Forest officials said. The road completely reopened around 6:30 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The wreck involved a BMW passenger car and a tractor-trailer, photos from the scene showed.
There is no word about injuries or how the wreck happened.