RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash has closed part of Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh.

Police said this happened just before 4:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Atlantic Avenue between Highwoods Blvd and Six Forks is shut down in both directions.

Police confirmed three vehicles were involved in the crash, and an adult and juvenile were taken to the hospital.

Officers are still investigating this crash.

