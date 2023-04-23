RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of I-440 was closed Sunday afternoon because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

At 1:26 p.m., NCDOT said I-440 West was closed near Exit 6 toward Ridge Road because of the crash.

They said the impact on traffic was high.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take Exit 7 onto Glenwood Avenue as a detour.

Raleigh police said they were called to the scene in reference to a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They also said the road was already congested at the time of the crash because of weekend traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the police department.

At 1:50 p.m., NCDOT said only the shoulder of the road remained closed.

The road fully reopened at 2:47 p.m., according to NCDOT.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.