RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An overturned car along Interstate 440 near the U.S. 1 and Interstate 40 interchange caused traffic problems during the Monday afternoon commute.

The happened around 5:15 p.m. along I-440 west near Exit 1C, which is Jones Franklin Road.

One car was on its side, which was blocking at least one lane. Traffic was backed up along I-440 to Hillsborough Street, according to NCDOT data.

The highway reopened around 6:15 p.m.

There was no word about injuries.