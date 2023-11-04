KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-vehicle car crash closed one direction of Interstate 87/US 264 in Wake County Saturday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-87 near Smithfield Road, which is exit 9, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Images showed at least two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of the highway, which is also designated as U.S. 264.

NCDOT image

Traffic was backed up about two miles to I-540 and NCDOT images showed some vehicles turning around in the median to avoid the wreck.

By 4:45 p.m., two lanes appeared to reopen, but large traffic back-ups remained.

There’s no word on the cause of the wreck or possible injuries from the crash.

The NCDOT said the highway should reopen by 5:15 p.m.