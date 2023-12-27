APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-1 was closed Wednesday morning after a crash near Apex, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

At about 4:15 a.m., NCDOT said two of three lanes were closed on US-1 North near Exit 98 toward US-64 and Tryon Road.

They said the lanes opened back up at 7:43 a.m.

The crash comes as rain filled the roads in central North Carolina Wednesday morning.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene spoke with deputies who said a car ran off the road.

No further information was given.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.