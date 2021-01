RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Monday afternoon crash closed part of Western Boulevard near N.C. State University, police say.

The wreck closed outbound Western Boulevard at Varsity Drive, according to a tweet from Raleigh police just before 6 p.m.

“It may be several hours before the road is re-opened,” police said.

Officers advised drivers to find an alternate route. No other information was released by police.