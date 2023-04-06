WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of a main road in Wake Forest was closed during the Thursday morning commute because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened at about 7:52 a.m. on South Main Street, also known as US-1 Alt, near Rogers Road.

The area sits between Wake Forest Middle School and Capital Boulevard.

Bill Crabtree with the Town of Wake Forest said a dump truck pulled down some electrical wires.

As of 8:30 a.m., Duke Energy’s outage map said 137 customers in the area were without power.

It is not clear what side of the road the incident happened on.

NCDOT expected the road to be closed until about 9:52 a.m.

As of 9:24 a.m., Wake Forest officials said the road had reopened.

Drivers should avoid the area.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.