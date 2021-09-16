Crash closes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 in Wake Forest

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road closed generic image_417666

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed southbound Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest Thursday evening, Town spokesperson Bill Crabtree said.

All lanes of Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 were closed from Falls of Neuse Road to Ponderosa Service Road. Traffic headed south was being diverted onto Falls of Neuse Road and South Main Street, Crabtree said just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crabtree asked drivers to avoid the area.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories