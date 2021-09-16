Crash closes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed southbound Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest Thursday evening, Town spokesperson Bill Crabtree said.

All lanes of Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 were closed from Falls of Neuse Road to Ponderosa Service Road. Traffic headed south was being diverted onto Falls of Neuse Road and South Main Street, Crabtree said just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crabtree asked drivers to avoid the area.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.