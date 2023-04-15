GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people were hurt and two were taken to nearby hospitals after a three-car wreck closed part of U.S. 70 in Garner in Wake County Saturday night, according to Garner police and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The wreck was reported around 10 p.m. along U.S. 70 east at Raynor Road, which is a couple of blocks east of the Interstate 40 interchange, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.

Three cars were involved in the wreck with several people injured and those being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to the Garner Police Department.

NCDOT cameras at the scene showed two ambulances at the intersection, which is also Auburn Knightdale Road.

All lanes heading east are closed.

There is no word on what caused the wreck but Garner police said a driver is being investigated for suspicion of DWI.