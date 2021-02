CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash on Interstate 40 closed westbound lanes in Cary, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just west of the exit for N. Harrison Avenue. As of 7 p.m., NCDOT said two of the five westbound lanes were closed.

A traffic camera in the area showed heavy congestion.

NCDOT said the incident began just after 6 p.m. and was cleared by about 7:30 p.m.