RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a street is closed in downtown Raleigh because of a crash investigation.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a driver struck a utility pole, causing it to come down.

As of 9:47 a.m., officers say South Blount St. is closed near the intersection of Hoke St. because of the investigation and a downed utility pole.

They ask drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Police said the road will be closed for several hours. Duke Energy turned off the power in the area to repair the utility pole.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Check back for updates.