WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision involving a truck hauling a mobile home has shut down a lane of U.S. 64 east in Wake County.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. near the Lizard Lick Road interchange, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Crews have one of two lanes of the highway closed as they work to clear the scene.

Backups stretched back as far as Wendell Boulevard.

Drivers should find an alternate route.