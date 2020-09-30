Crash involving multiple vehicles closes lanes of I-40 east near U.S. 70

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Lanes of Interstate 40 were closed in Wake County for about an hour due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued an alert about the crash just before 10 p.m. It happened along I-40 east just prior to the U.S. 70 interchange.

A CBS 17 crew on scene observed a North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle with minor damage to the front of it.

Lanes reopened just before 11 p.m.

No information was available on whether or not anyone was injured in the incident.

