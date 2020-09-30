GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Lanes of Interstate 40 were closed in Wake County for about an hour due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued an alert about the crash just before 10 p.m. It happened along I-40 east just prior to the U.S. 70 interchange.
A CBS 17 crew on scene observed a North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle with minor damage to the front of it.
Lanes reopened just before 11 p.m.
No information was available on whether or not anyone was injured in the incident.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- No one hurt after train hits mini-van broken down on tracks in Goldsboro
- Fire damages businesses in Durham strip mall
- Crash involving multiple vehicles closes lanes of I-40 east near U.S. 70
- President Trump dodges question on denouncing white supremacy
- First presidential debate — fact checking Trump and Biden on COVID, health care and more