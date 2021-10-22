Crash on Falls of Neuse Road takes down traffic lights, leads to lane closures, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh was reduced to one lane in each direction following a crash Friday morning, according to Raleigh police.

Authorities did not say when the single-vehicle wreck occurred on Falls of Neuse Road at Thorpshire Drive, but the department sent a tweet announcing the incident just after 3:20 a.m.

According to police, the crash took down traffic lights and led to lane closures. Crews are on the scene working to repair the traffic lights, police said.

The repairs and lane closures are expected to last until at least 9 a.m., which will impact rush hour traffic in the area, according to police.

Authorities said drivers should find alternate routes to avoid delays.

There’s currently no word on any injuries or charges connected to the crash.