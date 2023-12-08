RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Westbound lanes on Interstate 40 are closed Friday afternoon near mile marker 289, leading to a traffic backup stretching back a couple of miles.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the closure is due to a vehicle crash near Wade Avenue.

(North Carolina Department of Transportation)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says all three lanes are closed near exit 289.

NCDOT said the closure began around 2 p.m. Friday and lists the expected impact to traffic as high. As of 2:20 p.m., the NCDOT website says the lanes could be closed until 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.