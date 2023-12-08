RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Westbound lanes on Interstate 40 are closed Friday afternoon near mile marker 289, leading to a traffic backup stretching back a couple of miles.
According to the Raleigh Police Department, the closure is due to a vehicle crash near Wade Avenue.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says all three lanes are closed near exit 289.
NCDOT said the closure began around 2 p.m. Friday and lists the expected impact to traffic as high. As of 2:20 p.m., the NCDOT website says the lanes could be closed until 5 p.m.
